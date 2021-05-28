CrossFit Mercedes to host Pets for Vets fundraiser

MERCEDES, Texas (KVEO) — Crosfitt Mercedes will host a Pets for Vets community fundraiser on Saturday, May 29.

The event will take place at CrossFit Mercedes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For a $10 donation, people can join one of the three workout sessions, also known as heat times.

The heat times are 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. To pre-register, click here.

If the community would like to support but doen’t want to work out, there will also be food and vendors available. Some vendors include Teddy’s BBQ, Logan’s Pet Treats, Nayelly’s Boutique, and 5×5 Brewing Co.

All funds raised on Saturday’s event will go towards building goody bags and covering fees for the Pets for Vets adoption day that will benefit Palm Valley Animal Society.

The Pets for Vets adoption day will be on July 3 at 5×5 Brewing Co.

For more information, click here.