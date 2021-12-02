Crockett Park in McAllen sees new improvements

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen and McAllen Independent School District have come together to update Crockett Park in McAllen.

According to a release by the City of McAllen, the partnership between the city and MISD began in 2014. Crockett Park, at the time, was to be relandscaped, have a walking trail added, and have the park’s pavilion repaired.

The updates were meant to pave the way for sports and recreational programs as well as use for the general public.

Now, in 2021, the city and school have come together once again to add a skatepark, two youth soccer fields, a dog run, an exercise pad, and upgrades to the existing pavilion.

“We want people to enjoy this park every day and continue to let us, your City of McAllen elected officials, know what you want to see in your neighborhood, in your community, in our city. And we will work hard to make it happen.” Victor “Seby” Haddad, District 5 Commissioner of McAllen, said at a press conference.

The park will be available to the students of neighboring Crockett Elementary School during the school day, and to the public after school hours.

“There’s a lot more coming because of the relationship,” Dr. J.A. Gonzalez, MISD Superintendent, said about projects in collaboration with the city. “And our students are going to benefit, and our entire community is going to benefit.”

In the release, the City of McAllen says the project is slated to be complete when new equipment gets installed on the exercise pad by January 2022.