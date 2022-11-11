DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Criminal charges are pending against several students after a fight at Donna North High School, officials said.

On Wednesday afternoon, several “physical altercations” involving students occurred simultaneously in different areas at Donna North High School, according to a statement from the Donna Independent School District.

Campus police and security responded to the altercations, the district said.

A video began circulating on social media showing several students on the ground while others were throwing punches.

“As a result of these incidents, some students were taken to the school nurse where they were treated for minor injuries,” the statement reads.

According to the district, the investigation remains ongoing and criminal charges against several students are “pending.”