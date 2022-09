MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four schools in Mission were on a secure lockout earlier today due to criminal activity in the area.

Mission Collegiate High School, Alton Memorial Jr. High School, Waitz Elementary and Cavasos Elementary responded to the secure lockout.

According to authorities, a law enforcement agency was conducting a warrant off of Harrison Avenue and Los Ebanos Boulevard.

Authorities say the secure status for all campuses has been lifted.