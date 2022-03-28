WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco police released additional information on a robbery at a Cricket Wireless store in Weslaco that led to a deadly standoff with law enforcement in San Benito.

At 12:58 p.m. on March 27, Weslaco police received a call of a robbery at a Cricket Wireless store located at 515 E. Interstate Highway 2, according to a post by Weslaco PD.

Officers learned that before the call, the cashier had been tied up and robbed at gunpoint. The man took an “undetermined amount of cash” as well as the victim’s 2011 Red Dodge Charger.

The man was described as bald, wearing a black shirt and beige shorts.

While investigators were at the scene, they learned that Cameron County Constable Pct. 5 was in a car chase involving the stolen vehicle and shots were being fired at law enforcement by the driver.

The vehicle stopped at FM2520 and Ricardo Avenue in San Benito. Police learned that the suspect was in a standoff with law enforcement and was struck by gunfire and died.

Weslaco police added that they were not involved in the pursuit or exchange of gunfire.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Weslaco Crime Stoppers at (956)-968-8477 (TIPS) or use the P3 mobile application.