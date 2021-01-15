Crews responding to fire in Mission

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — Fire departments are responding to a fire in Mission.

The Mission Fire Department, McAllen Fire Department, and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service are on the scene on Military Road in Mission responding to the fire.

Crews responded to the fire at 2:15 p.m.

According to officials, the fire is on a sugar cane field that reignited itself due to reasons unknown at this time.

The blaze is not a grass fire and serves no major threat, according to Mission FD. Firefighters are letting the fire burn itself out and officials state they have it under control.