SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito police located credit card skimming devices at several fuel pumps at a Stripes convenience store.

According to a release by San Benito PD, officers discovered the devices at the Stripes located at 898 N. Sam Houston Street.

The two devices were removed and reported to the police department for further invesigation.

The devices are placed over card readers, allowing for individuals to take credit card information upon swiping for a payment.

Police believe that the devices were at the location for approximately three weeks.