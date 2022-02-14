PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Pharr Police arrested four people on Saturday for being in possession of stolen credit cards. Police tell ValleyCentral the suspects has 81 stolen credit cards. Just a few days before the arrests police also found multiple card skimmers at local gas pumps.

“They were actually gift cards and what they do is that they take these blank gift cards, and they’ll get the information from the skimmer which is the credit card numbers and they’ll put them on to the gift cards and utilize them as a credit card,” said Pharr Deputy Police Chief William Edmundson.

Edmundson says local gas stations are targets for credit card thieves. Police say the thefts can happen anywhere. McAllen Police also reported card skimmers being found at four different gas stations last week.

“Sometimes we would get an influx of two or three popping up at one time and sometimes we will go a few months without receiving any calls,” Edmundson said. “From what I’ve seen from experience is that they go from city to city. So, Pharr might get a few of them McAllen will get a few than another city will get targeted.”

When paying at the pump, police add there are ways to make sure your pump is safe before swiping your debit or credit card.

“Most gas pumps will have a seal and if that seal is broken that is put on there by the state, that’s a red flag that the pump has been tampered with,” Edmundson said. “If you see that just go to another pump or report it to the clerk so they can do an inspection on it.”

Police are still searching for two other suspects involved with last weekend’s stolen credit card operation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 956-787-8477