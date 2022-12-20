HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department recovered a credit card skimmer at a convenience store near the frontage road.

The device was found at the Stripes on 1826 W Tyler Ave. Police say this was the only skimmer found at the location.

Harlingen Police Department

“We urge anyone out using the pay at the pump feature to be cautious,” Harlingen PD stated in a Facebook post. “Check to make sure all seals on the machine are intact.”

A credit card scanner was also reported found last week in Mission.

Victims of credit card fraud should make sure to call their card issuer to stop further charges and to contact local police.