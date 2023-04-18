MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Crawfish Boil Foundation is returning to give back to the Rio Grande Valley community this weekend.

The Crawfish Boil is a family-friendly event serving crawfish to benefit local charities dedicated to children in need across Valley.

100 percent of the net proceeds of the Crawfish Boil will support Make-A-Wish RGV, Capable Kids, Foster Angels of South Texas and the Vannie E. Cook Jr. Cancer Foundation.

The event will feature live music artists Shane Smith and the Saints, The Powell Brothers and Southern Ashes.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m., Friday, April 21 at the Rio Grande Livestock Show Grounds located on 1000 N. Texas Ave. in Mercedes.

Tickets for the Crawfish Boil will be available for purchase online only.