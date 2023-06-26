RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four children’s charities based in the Rio Grande Valley received a donation from the proceeds of this year’s annual Crawfish Boil.

The Crawfish Boil Foundation distributed a total of $40,000 between the four local children’s charities.

All net proceeds from the Crawfish Boil were donated to Make-A-Wish RGV, Capable Kids, Foster Angels of South Texas and the Vannie E. Cook Jr. Cancer Foundation.

During the event, over 6,000 pounds of crawfish were boiled and served to hundreds present at the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show Grounds in Mercedes.

The next Crawfish Boil event will be in April 2024.