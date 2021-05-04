Crash under investigation in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) – A car accident is under investigation in North Edinburg.
The Edinburg Fire Department responded to a call of an individual trapped in a vehicle following the crash on Mile 17 and Damasco Rd.
According to Fire Chief Shawn Snider, the individual was successfully removed from the vehicle, but it is unknown whether they survived.
Sinder adds there was power line damage as a result of the crash.
This is an ongoing investigation.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.