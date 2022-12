HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident that took place on a westbound exit ramp in Harlingen.

The car crashed on Exp. 83 Bass Boulevard exit ramp, according to Sgt. Larry Moore with Harlingen Police Department.

Moore told ValleyCentral the driver fled on foot.

The exit ramp is an active scene. Details will be provided as they develop.