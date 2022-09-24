RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened late Friday east of Rio Hondo.

A man identified as Daniel Manuel Olivarez, 25, of Rio Hondo, died of his injuries, DPS reported.

DPS is currently withholding the identity of the other driver, who has not yet been charged of a crime.

“A search warrant for her blood is in progress as we suspect alcohol was involved,” stated an email set out Saturday morning from Maria Montalvo, a DPS spokeswoman.

When asked by ValleyCentral about any developments in the case Saturday morning, Montalvo said there would be no additional details provided to the public until DPS sends out an update later.

So far, Troopers have determined that a driver in a white Mitsubishi Mirage, riding alone, was traveling southbound on E. Brown Tract Road and disregarded a stop sign, according to the media release. The Mitsubishi then collided with a green Dodge Ram, driven by Olivarez, who had been traveling eastbound on FM106.

According to authorities, the vehicles collided at approximately 11:17 p.m.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was taken to a local hospital with non-incapacitation injuries, DPS said.

Olivarez was taken to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, where he died.

Troopers are further investigating this fatal crash.