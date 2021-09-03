Crash in Zapata leaves 19-year-old dead, father and son hospitalized

ZAPATA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A head-on collision claims the life of a 19-year-old woman and hospitalizes a father and son north of Zapata.

Friday morning, at approximately 6:50 a.m. the Zapata County Sheriffs Office was notified of a major crash north of Zapata, County Texas on US Highway 83, according to a press release from the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office.

A father and son headed to work driving a Ford F- 150 pickup truck headed northbound crashed into a 19- year old woman traveling southbound to work in a head-on collision.

Deputies and Zapata EMS responded to the crash assisting victims and assessing the situation.

Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace declared Melanie Valenzuela, 19, dead at the scene. Valenzuela was employed by the Zapata County Sheriffs Office as a Jailer.

The father and son, Abelardo Dominguez Jr. and Abelardo Dominguez III. were both transported to the hospital.

Abelardo Dominguez, Jr has been flown to a San Antonio Hospital, and his son Abelardo Dominguez, III has been transported to a hospital in Corpus Christi after being critically injured in the accident.

Sheriff Raymundo Del Bosque spoke on the loss and impact Melanie had on the community.