Crash in Zapata leaves 19-year-old dead, father and son hospitalized

ZAPATA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A head-on collision claims the life of a 19-year-old woman and hospitalizes a father and son north of Zapata.
Friday morning, at approximately 6:50 a.m. the Zapata County Sheriffs Office was notified of a major crash north of Zapata, County Texas on US Highway 83, according to a press release from the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office.
A father and son headed to work driving a Ford F- 150 pickup truck headed northbound crashed into a 19- year old woman traveling southbound to work in a head-on collision.
Deputies and Zapata EMS responded to the crash assisting victims and assessing the situation.
Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace declared Melanie Valenzuela, 19, dead at the scene. Valenzuela was employed by the Zapata County Sheriffs Office as a Jailer.
The father and son, Abelardo Dominguez Jr. and Abelardo Dominguez III. were both transported to the hospital.
Abelardo Dominguez, Jr has been flown to a San Antonio Hospital, and his son Abelardo Dominguez, III has been transported to a hospital in Corpus Christi after being critically injured in the accident.
Sheriff Raymundo Del Bosque spoke on the loss and impact Melanie had on the community.
I am Speechless and Heartbroken. May GOD receive her young soul with open arms in heaven. MAY SHE REST IN PEACE… with a heavy heart I extend my condolences to Melanie’s family. The Zapata County Sheriff’s Office employees and I are deeply saddened and sorry about the loss of one of our own. As we grieve her loss, we are remembering and honoring her. We will remember her in many positive ways-with a big smile and a big sense of humor.Zapata County Sheriff Raymundo Del Bosque