McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway following a two-vehicle accident in McAllen Tuesday morning.

ValleyCentral spoke with McAllen police, who said they responded to the collision at 10:30 a.m. in the area of 1600 westbound frontage.

Police added that one man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, police said.