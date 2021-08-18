Crafty homeschooling parent turns room into a classroom for son’s success

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One homeschooling mother is making sure her 8-year-old son does not fall behind in school.

Anabel Ramirez turned an extra room into a classroom to help her autistic son. The mother of 8-year-old Hector Perez said her decision to homeschool came after she saw her son struggle with virtual learning last year.

“It was hard because it was different, they were just in front of a tablet the whole time and you could see it in other kids, they get frustrated, mine would get frustrated and I was there with him,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez said her son suffers from autism and because of that his attention was not fully into virtual learning. That is one of the reasons she dedicated a room in her house to mirror that of a classroom.

“They were missing the 1-on-1 when the teacher, you know when you need help and the teacher comes next to you and she helps you out,” said Ramirez.

After feeling like Hector was falling behind in virtual learning, she said deciding to make the transition to homeschooling was a no-brainer.

“He gets the freedom to learn at his own pace, not just stay behind and more than anything to enjoy it,” said Ramirez.

Although COVID-19 safety was another reason for homeschooling, Ramirez said even with schools putting mask mandates in place she still will not enroll him back in school. However, Perez said he does not mind.

“It’s good and I also like school.” Perez adds, ”I love math because you know I’m eight.”

Ramirez said one of the best things about creating a classroom in her home is when they close the door, the school day is over and mom and son time is back on in the rest of the house.