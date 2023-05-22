FALFURRIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A driver was arrested over the weekend for reportedly trying to smuggle three women at a checkpoint.

On Sunday, agents say they were searching a vehicle at the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint when a K9 alerted an agent.

Agents say they found three migrant women hidden inside a compartment in the vehicle. The women were all from Guatemala and two of them were teenagers.

The migrants, driver and a passenger were taken into custody.

According to the release, the driver has a criminal history possession of a controlled substances and transporting migrants.