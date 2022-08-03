HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman is making a stop in the Valley to promote his new beer.

Aikman, an NFL Hall of Famer, is in Harlingen to promote his new light beer, Eight Elite Lager.

The promotion will take place from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the HEB Lincoln location (613 S. Expressway 83).

According to a post, the first 50 people will have a chance to get autographs and photos.

Aikman is a three-time Super Bowl champion, and served as a commentator for NFL on Fox from 2001 to 2021. In March, it was announced that Aikman would join ESPN as part of their “Monday Night Football” broadcast team.