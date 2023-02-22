SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A cow on the loose in the San Benito area found its way across the expressway to parking lots and neighborhoods Tuesday afternoon.

San Benito resident Joe Avila witnessed the cow wandering around his neighborhood after hearing noises outside his house.

“I was in my house and I heard noises. Like moans. I thought it was a ghost. I freaked,” Avila said. “Then they sounded like voices outside. So I looked outside my window and it was a cow.”

According to a Facebook post, Avila stated he tracked the cow “to Stenger next to City Shop.”

ValleyCentral spoke with David Favila, Public Relations Director for the City of San Benito about the wandering cow.

“It ended up over by the Walmart and H-E-B and Business 77. [The cow] came somewhere from north of the Resaca Shores area,” Favila said. “It just was in the parking lots and police officers did manage to corral it and they tried to to retrieve behind a H-E-B and then some sort of animal control came in and took it.”