HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Health and Human Services are seeing a new spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Health officials are correlating the boost in new cases with schools opening across the region.

“As our children return to school, we must all be mindful that COVID remains active in our community and remains dangerous,” Eddie Olivarez, Chief Administrative Officer with Hidalgo County Health said.

Hidalgo County Health reported Monday there are 16 additional people hospitalized for treatment related to COVID-19.

One week ago, there were 47 people hospitalized.

According to Monday’s health department report, 63 people in Hidalgo County are hospitalized.

Of the 63 people, eight adults are in intensive care units and two pediatric cases remain under intensive care.

Health officials encourage the public to get the COVID-19 Monovalent Vaccine, which is projected become available in late September.