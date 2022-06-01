RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Across the U.S. COVID cases are increasing and here in the Rio Grande Valley, it’s no different.

“The positivity rate is going up pretty quick and the number of new cases per day is going up significantly,” said Dr. James Castillo, Cameron County Health Authority.

Dr. Castillo explains that while COVID cases are going up the county is not experiencing an increase in hospitalizations.

“The hospitals are reporting that they are having cases but the people are not necessarily there because of COVID, there are a few that started coming in but at some point, we were down to zero cases,” said Castillo.

Meanwhile in Hidalgo County, in the span of three days, health officials reported close to 900 positive cases.

“What is worrisome from a medical perspective is that we know immunity to the mutation is short-lived, that’s why people with vaccines still get infected but they don’t get as sick,” said Dr. Ivan Melendez, Hidalgo County Health Authority.

With summer setting in people are planning their vacations. Health officials said they do not expect any restrictions to be put in place but say it’s a matter of personal risk.

“The best thing you can do is be up to date with your vaccines, again timing that booster a week or two before you start traveling is probably the best thing you can do,” said Castillo.

Dr. Melendez said they are keeping an eye on the rate of positive cases but add residents shouldn’t cancel vacations.

“I certainly wouldn’t travel to areas that are active but regular travel like Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, San Francisco, I think it’s time,” said Melendez.

Health officials urge residents to get up to date on their vaccines before planning any trips within and outside of the country.