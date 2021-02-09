COVID-19 vaccine wristband distribution to be held in Edinburg

A nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — A wristband distribution to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will be held in Edinburg on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

The wristband will be distributed to those 65 and older at the Richard R. Flores Stadium, 1800 S. Stadium Drive, starting at 7 a.m.

A release states this is a first-come, first-serve basis and you must bring a photo ID to obtain a wristband.

The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District, in partnership with the Hidalgo County Health Department and the City of Edinburg, will administer vaccines on Wednesday.

