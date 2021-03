FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — A COVID-19 wristband distribution will be taking place in Harlingen Thursday morning.

The distribution will take place at the Harlingen Soccer Complex located at 4515 East Harrison at 8 a.m.

The vaccine will be administered on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at a drive-thru clinic.

There are 400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine available, said the release.

The city is working in collaboration with the Texas National Guard for this clinic.