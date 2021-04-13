COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled in Mission, online registration

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County has scheduled a vaccine clinic in the city of Mission to administer a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on April 15.
Pre-registration will take place online starting at 10 a.m. at this link.
This clinic is for anyone over the age of 18. The vaccines will be administered at the Mission Event Center.
The profile can be created prior to vaccine availability, as you must have an account before access to available times.
