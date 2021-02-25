COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled in Harlingen, pre-registration required

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Harlingen has scheduled a vaccine clinic for those 65 and older.

Pre-registration will take place Thursday at 8 a.m. at the Harlingen Convention Center located at 701 Harlingen Heights Drive and the City’s Emergency Operations Center located at 24200 North FM 509, said a release.

Wristbands will be distributed until supplies last.

Individuals must show a valid ID to verify their age. The wristbands are not transferable and age will be verified before receiving the vaccine, said the release.

The Moderna vaccine will be administered on Friday, Feb. 26 from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those who obtain the wristband on Thursday are guaranteed to receive the vaccine Friday, so there is no need to line up the day before. No overnight parking will be allowed, said the release.

For additional information call (956) 216-5036.