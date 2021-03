MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — A vaccine clinic, for all individuals 18 and older, has been scheduled in Mission.

Pre-registration will take place online, through the Hidalgo County portal. The link will open at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 29.

The clinic will take place Tuesday, March 30 at the Mission Event Center located at 2425 Ruby Red Blvd.

This first-dose clinic is open to all adults over the age of 18 under new orders from the state.

