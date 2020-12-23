COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Starr County

FILE – In this July 27, 2020, file photo, notes to medical personnel are hung in an area as they prepare to ender a COVID-19 unit at Starr County Memorial Hospital in Rio Grande City, Texas. As the coronavirus pandemic surges across the nation and infections and hospitalizations rise, medical administrators are scrambling to find enough nursing help — especially in rural areas and at small hospitals. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Rio Grande City, Texas (KVEO)—Doses of the long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine arrived on Starr County soil Wednesday.

The COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Rio Grande Valley on Dec. 15. Hidalgo County hospitals received 11,700 doses.

DHR Health was one of the hospitals that received 5,850 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Health officials at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTGV) also received its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to County Judge Eloy Vera, Starr county memorial hospital received a total of 200 doses and will begin vaccination of medical staff between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday.

Vera says he was called by the hospital to receive the vaccine, but decided to wait until the rollout of the next phase, known as Phase 1B.

Right now, healthcare workers across Texas are getting vaccinated for COVID-19, and long-term care facilities are prepping for a program launch next week so residents can get the shot.

The Texas Department of State Health Services announced Monday people who are 65 of age and older and those with certain medical conditions will be in Phase 1B.