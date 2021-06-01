COVID-19 vaccination rate higher in the RGV compared to the rest of the state

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) —The Rio Grande Valley ranks as one of the areas in Texas with the most residents to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Tuesday evening, Starr County leads the RGV with more than 65% of their residents over the age of 12 years old to be vaccinated, according to state data.

More than 90% of Starr County residents, 65 years and older have been fully vaccinated, according to data released by the State of Texas.

Hidalgo County has 54% of their residents 12 and up fully vaccinated, Cameron County has more than 55% of their residents fully vaccinated.

Data shows that Willacy County has 42% of residents fully vaccinated.

Different entities have been responsible for administering the vaccines locally, including the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

To date, UTRGV has administered more than 80,000 COVID-19 vaccinations.

“The large rate of people getting vaccinated here in the Rio Grande Valley has a lot to do with what a toll COVID-19 took on people during the major surges last year,” said Dr. Michael Dobbs, Chief Medical Officer of UT Health RGV.

The demand for people wanting a vaccine decreased in the last few weeks, Dr. Dobbs told KVEO, However, UT Health RGV will continue signing up residents who are looking to get vaccinated.

“If you haven’t been vaccinated at this point, it’s so easy for you, you can just walk up now and be vaccinated in a couple of minutes,” said Dr. Dobbs, “It’s easy, it doesn’t hurt much and it may save your life.”

Texas continues to receive doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines and is distributing statewide to hospitals, pharmacies, local health departments, freestanding ERs, and other clinics.

Click here to find COVID-19 vaccination locations in the Rio Grande Valley.