COVID-19 vaccination demand remains high as second county clinic to vaccinate 800 fills up day ahead of event

LA JOYA, Texas (KVEO) — Those who were unable to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Hidalgo County’s first-ever vaccination clinic on Tuesday in Mercedes were given another chance on Thursday at the La Joya Lincoln building.

But before the day began, the pop-up clinic had already reached capacity for the number of people to be admitted, as it operated on a first-come, first-serve basis.

About 8 p.m. last night — 12 hours ahead of the scheduled 8 a.m. start time — Hidalgo County put out a notice alerting the community to stop showing up. A total of 800 doses of the Moderna vaccine were reserved for healthcare workers, first responders, those 65 and older and people with underlying medical conditions.

Though at both clinics the county had to turn people away due to such a high interest in taking the vaccine, Public Affairs Director Carlos Sanchez says it is a good problem to have and adds they will have the opportunity to take it as more clinics are being planned.

“We are also convinced if we can demonstrate how efficient we are in administering the vaccine to the community, that we will move up in terms of the number of vaccines that will be made available to us in the future,” said Sanchez.

While some have expressed frustration about the lack of an appointment system, Sanchez says the county is striving to improve the vaccine rollout and make it as accessible as possible, but for the time being this is the best way to operate as they must adhere to laws for the online transmission of medical information.