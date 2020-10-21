COVID-19 testing site to close on Friday, Starr County officials say

Rio Grande City, Texas (KVEO)—Officials with Starr County held a virtual press conference on Wednesday to update the community about the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the press conference, County Judge Eloy Vera announced that Friday Oct. 23 will be the last day that the county’s COVID-19 testing site will be open.

“The reason for that is that we have personnel, equipment, and expenses that are going towards the testing sites. Currently we are getting an average of six to seven people being tested per-day” said Vera.

Starr County residents can visit local clinics, doctor’s offices and hospitals to get tested for COVID-19.

“For residents that do not have insurance, we will have the National Guard a couple of days every week.” said Vera. “We are trying to work out a contract with a hospital so that the county can take care of some of that expense, if not all of it.”

When it comes to Halloween festivities, Judge Vera reminded the public that cities within the county are allowed to host Halloween drive-by celebrations. However, door-to-door trick or treating is not allowed.

Please visit the Start County Texas Facebook page for testing information on Free National Guard test sites.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 21 Starr County Health Authority reported a total of 301 active COVID-19 cases, 179 COVID-19 related fatalities and 3,399 people that have recovered.

To watch the complete press conference, click below: