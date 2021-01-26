COVID-19 survivor shares her story, stresses importance of staying safe

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Pricilla Flores is just one of many survivors who is now taking action to inform others about the seriousness of COVID-19.

Flores was diagnosed in August. At first she said her symptoms were mild but then gradually got worse.

Aside from feeling fatigue and body aches she also developed rashes on her body and even experienced hair loss.

“I noticed that while I was at home and I would take a shower I would just, my hair and I had really thin hair before but I had a, I look at myself now and right here in the middle it’s like bald like I have no hair it’s really thin thin,” she said.

Not only did the virus take a toll on Flores but others in her family as well.

Unfortunately her mother lost her battle with COVID-19.

One of the things Flores is stressing is that if you are feeling symptoms it is best for you to stay home and get tested.

She also expressed while it is hard to stay in one place it is what is best for the safety of others.

According to the CDC website, the meaning behind reported long-term COVID-19 effects currently remains unknown.

Some survivors we have spoken to like Pricilla Flores says she has been dealing with certain effects like fatigue, brain fog, and hair loss.

Health authority Dr. James Castillo says effects such as hair loss are due to stressful events.

“There has been reports of this Alopecia which is where people might lose patches of hair or notice excessive hair loss that happens after stressful events that happens after certain viral illnesses. It’s not unique to COVID and you know it tends to resolve itself but that can take months,” he said.

Dr. Castillo expressed the way COVID-19 behaves is bizarre and says due to the virus being a new illness there is still a lot to learn.

According to the CDC, other serious long-term complications include the following:

Cardiovascular: inflammation of the heart muscle

Respiratory: lung function abnormalities

Renal: acute kidney injury

Dermatologic: rash, hair loss

Neurological: smell and taste problems, sleep issues, difficulty with concentration, memory problems

Psychiatric: depression, anxiety, changes in mood

According to Dr. Castillo, struggles with mental health have played a huge role for people who are still recovering. For those who continue to struggle are encouraged to seek professional help.