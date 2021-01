ROMA, Texas — In a social media post the city of Roma said a COVID-19 outbreak delayed meter readings.

Delays in readings in December led to higher than normal bills for some city of Roma utility customers.

The city said the utility meters are usually read every 28-32 days. A COVID-19 outbreak in the meter reading department delayed readings of up to 12 days for some customers.

These customers will see a reduced reading on their next billing cycle, said the city of Roma.