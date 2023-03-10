BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you plan on traveling to South Padre Island for spring break, doctors surprisingly say you shouldn’t worry about catching COVID-19.

Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo said there is no cause for concern for the large groups of college students expected to vacation on the island.

Island residents said as long as they are following safety and hygiene protocols they’re ok.

“I treat it like the flu. I make sure I’m sanitizing washing my hands not touching my face,” said Camille Trichie, a South Padre Island resident.

Island residents are prepared to receive tens of thousands of tourists traveling across the state and country for spring break and said they are not worried anything will spread.

“We’re well prepared. We’re all waiting for everybody to get here for spring break, all the young kids and parents,” said Mindy Taboada, business owner.

The coronavirus has been at an all-time low this month in Cameron County with a total of 93 cases and only one of those was in South Padre Island.

“I think anyone who travels should already be well versed with COVID and how to deal with it. The precautions everybody needs to take so I think everybody will be okay this year,” said Taboada.

Dr. Castillo recommends everyone continue using safe health practices when traveling such as washing their hands regularly, and staying home when they don’t feel well.

“I think if we’re all doing that same stuff diligently I don’t think it’s a concern,” Trichie said.

Business owners and residents are looking forward to visiting college students.

“Come in and enjoy the island. Have a good time. You’re on the beach, enjoy the sun. Life’s always easy on an island,” said SPI resident Mickey O’Keefe.

U.S. News & World Report ranked South Padre Island in its top 10 Best Spring Break Destinations.