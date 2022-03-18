EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez and county commissioners announced they will be hosting a live-streamed prayer service on March 21 to mark the first official COVID-19 Memorial Day in Hidalgo County.

According to the county’s news release, the prayer service, in conjunction with DHR Health, will be interdenominational and will last approximately 45 minutes.

Recently, the commissioners’ court declared March 21 COVID-19 Memorial Day and urged all residents of the county to take a moment on that day to remember those lost and reflect on the community’s response and to resolve to overcome the ongoing pandemic.

March 21 marks the day that Hidalgo County saw its first confirmed case of COVID-19, which occurred two years ago in 2020.

“While we recognize that the dangers of COVID are still out there, we must begin the recovery phase of this pandemic,” Judge Cortez said. “This should start with a remembrance of those in Hidalgo County who have died from this disease. But it must include prayers of healing for those of us who have survived.”

Nearly 200,000 Hidalgo County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and nearly 4,000 residents have died from the virus, said the news release.

There will be a limited audience for the prayer service to minimize the threat of COVID.

The public is encouraged to view the prayer service online via a livestream feed to the Hidalgo County Facebook page.

Masks are highly recommended and social distancing will be strictly enforced.