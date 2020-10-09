COVID-19 hospitalizations in the RGV decrease, hospitals trying to get back to normal

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Officials with Hidalgo County announced that the Rio Grande Valley is no longer considered a high hospitalization area, according to a letter sent to the County Judge.

According to the county, the Commissioner of the Texas Health Department of State Health Services John Hellerstedt wrote to County Judge Richard Cortez saying that Trauma Service Area V (TSA-V), which includes Hidalgo County, Cameron, Starr and Willacy, were now below the 15 percent threshold.

Board Chairman and Chief Administrative Officer for DHR Health, Carlos Cardenas M.D., says how glad he is about the rates going down but that people still need to be aware.

“Thank God our hospitalization rates are down but that does not mean that the disease is any less severe or less than it was before it’s just the population that’s being affected,” he said.

One of the reasons he thinks the rate dropped has to do with population.

“Our population continues to grow and what it shows us is that our population is younger and that the younger population is less likely to come seriously ill with the virus,” said Dr. Cardenas. “I’m not surprised by the numbers that we are seeing in terms of hospitalization. That’s a great thing.”

Lee Budin M.D., the Chief Medical Officer for Driscoll Children’s Hospital, says there have been benefits since the decrease.

“Now the testing materials are more reliable, and we are able to test our patients preoperatively ourselves so we can control that. So that has made it easier,” said Dr. Budin.

Although hospitalization rates have gone down, hospitals are still on high alert.

“We remain on high alert nothing has changed, nothing has changed. We still have strict visitation policy; we still have strict entrance and exit from the hospital,” said Dr. Cardenas.

Both doctors say they are starting to see a slow increase in elective surgeries.

“We saw a significant drop of elective surgeries in the beginning of the pandemic and as things have progressed through things have dropped off, things are beginning to pick back up again,” said Dr. Cardenas. “We’re beginning to do more, and we are fully available to do the things that need to be done.”

They both stress how this does not mean people should be less aware and everyone should still take proper precautions.