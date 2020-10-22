countdown
COVID-19 & Halloween: Events throughout the Rio Grande Valley

Halloween Pumpkin Jack O’ Lantern Candy Bucket is covered with a face mask in this file photo. (Getty Images)

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as we receive more information of Halloween events throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The COVID-19 pandemic is changing Halloween plans for a lot of people in the Rio Grande Valley this year.

People shop for Halloween items at a home improvement retailer store in Alhambra, California on September 9, 2020. – Halloween and Christmas are two of the top spending holidays in the United States but retailers are spooked by Halloween this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Los Angeles County warning that trick-o-treat is not recommended and advises strongly against it. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Find a Halloween event near you here, including trick-or-treat alternatives:

LOCAL EVENTS

Halloween Treats, City of Harlingen

  • Oct. 23 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., Harlingen Public Library. 410 76 Dr, Harlingen Event Details

LMHH Trunk or Treat, City of Harlingen

Halloween Bash 2020, City of Pharr

Drive Boo Trick Or Treating, City of Mercedes

Lights on After School Fall Festival, City of San Benito

  • Oct. 24. 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 2025 La Palma St, San Benito Event Details

Trunk Or Treat Harley-Davidson, City of McAllen

Emergency Center Halloween Trick Or Treat – Drive Thru Edition, City of Brownsville

Drive-Thru Trick or Treat, City of Edinburg

  • Oct. 31. 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., 5203 South Veterans, Edinburg. Event Details

1st Annual Trunk or Treat, City of McAllen

  • Oct. 31. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. 1109 W Nolana Suite 306. McAllen Event Details

