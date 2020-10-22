COVID-19 & Halloween: Events throughout the Rio Grande Valley

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as we receive more information of Halloween events throughout the Rio Grande Valley.
Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The COVID-19 pandemic is changing Halloween plans for a lot of people in the Rio Grande Valley this year.
Find a Halloween event near you here, including trick-or-treat alternatives:
LOCAL EVENTS
Halloween Treats, City of Harlingen
- Oct. 23 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., Harlingen Public Library. 410 76 Dr, Harlingen Event Details
LMHH Trunk or Treat, City of Harlingen
- Oct. 23. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., 720 Harrison Ave, Harlingen Event Details
Halloween Bash 2020, City of Pharr
- Oct. 23 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. 700 E. Helmer St. Pharr. Event Details
Drive Boo Trick Or Treating, City of Mercedes
- Oct. 24 5:30 p.m. 309 Progress St. Mercedes Event Details
Lights on After School Fall Festival, City of San Benito
- Oct. 24. 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 2025 La Palma St, San Benito Event Details
Trunk Or Treat Harley-Davidson, City of McAllen
- Oct. 24 1201 S Bentsen Road, McAllen Event Details
Emergency Center Halloween Trick Or Treat – Drive Thru Edition, City of Brownsville
- Oct. 30 449 E Alton Gloor Blvd., Brownsville Event Details
Drive-Thru Trick or Treat, City of Edinburg
- Oct. 31. 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., 5203 South Veterans, Edinburg. Event Details
1st Annual Trunk or Treat, City of McAllen
- Oct. 31. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. 1109 W Nolana Suite 306. McAllen Event Details