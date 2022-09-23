HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After three more people died of COVID-19, officials announced early Friday that Hidalgo County is two deaths shy of 4,000 since the start of the pandemic.

The death toll now includes two Edinburg men in their 70s and a woman from Pharr also in her 70s.

Two of the people who died were reported to have been unvaccinated against COVID-19.

Between Tuesday and Thursday, 285 new cases were confirmed by the county, raising the total number of detected infections to 232,960. Of the 285 are 124 confirmed and 161 probable cases.

There were 60 COVID-19 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals as of Thursday, with eight of those in intensive care units, officials said. Seven adults and one child occupy the COVID-19 intensive care unit.

As of Thursday, 379 students in Hidalgo County tested positive for the virus.