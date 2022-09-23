BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The coronavirus continues to impact many lives across the Rio Grande Valley, with health leaders calculating even more deaths.

Friday, there were two COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County and three in Hidalgo County.

Health leaders are urging the community to take precautions before the holiday season.

“The more protected we are as an individual, the more protected our communities will be as well,” clinical services program director with the Cameron County Public Health Department Veronica Ramirez said.

At the Mary P. Lucio Health Center in Brownsville, families got the opportunity to seek information and resources on how to protect themselves as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“Still you should always protect yourself sometimes we can try to do as much as we can from our part but we don’t know the habits of those around us so it’s important to continue taking those safety measures,” Ramirez said.

Health professionals say COVID numbers are starting to decline.

However, they say to never let your guard down.

“COVID is still a problem, we still have a person dying every single day average in the Rio Grande Valley,” Dr. Ivan Melendez with the Hidalgo County Health Authority said.

According to the latest numbers, as of Friday, Hidalgo County is 2 COVID deaths from seeing a 4,000 total mark.

“You know 1 death, or 2 deaths is a tragedy 4,000 deaths it’s unimaginable.” Dr. Melendez said.

Health leaders say this is the time to act and take proactive measures because the holidays and the upcoming flu season could spark a spike in COVID cases.

“There’s not a person who has not been scared with the memory of COVID that has not lost a loved one we’re on our way out, but it’s not over please do not assume that the problem is over because it is not,” Dr. Melendez said.

“Think of our loved ones and those around you so please continue to take those proactive measures to protect yourself, your family, and the community,” Ramirez said.

If you need help on where you can go to get vaccinated, you can call the Cameron County COVID hotline at (956) 247-3650.

Also, the new Moderna vaccines will be offered next week in Cameron County.