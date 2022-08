HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department reported over 800 new cases of COVID-19.

From Friday to Monday, Hidalgo County has reported 881 new cases of COVID-19 and two related deaths, according to a press release sent by the county.

The two dead individuals were a man and a woman in their 70s. One of the individuals was not vaccinated.

This brings the total number of deaths in Hidalgo County to 3,970.