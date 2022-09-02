HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported four COVID-19-related deaths between Tuesday and today.

Three of the four deceased were not vaccinated. This raises the county’s death toll to 3,984. Of the dead was a woman in her 50s from Edinburg, a man in his 50s from Mission and two women in their 70s from Mission and McAllen.

In addition, the county also reported 1,054 new positive cases of COVID-19. Between Tuesday and today, 107 people are in the Hidalgo County hospitals as a result of the virus. Thirteen are in intensive care units.

Of the 1,054 new cases, the leading age group are newborns to 11-year-olds with 211 infections.