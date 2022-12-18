CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Christmas Holiday is just around the corner, meaning customers are filling up stores as they shop for gifts and families have started to travel for holiday gatherings.

However, COVID-19 cases continue to spike throughout the valley.

This week, Cameron County confirmed an additional 644 COVID case, which is the highest weekly count of cases reported since this summer.

“This is just a normal pattern. We’re definitely seeing those kinds of patterns in summertime and then again, at this time of year towards Thanksgiving and winter,” Cameron County Health Authority, Dr. James Castillo, states.

Despite the increase in cases, Castillo said there has not been a notable increase in COVID related deaths nor severe hospitalizations.

“The vaccine has a lot to do with it. People who’ve been vaccinated at any point are going to be at lower risk of severe COVID,” Castillo said. “The availability of boosters is definitely helping. I think that’s probably something people can do right now, if they haven’t yet, is to get up to date on their boosters.”

Although COVID cases are expected to increase after the winter holidays, extra precautions can go a long way.

“Worrying about things you can’t control is not going to help you much,” Castillo added. “What can you do is going to be to definitely be up to date on your boosters.”

Frequently washing your hands, wearing a mask in crowded areas, and staying home when feeling sick are a few preventative measures that can help protect you from COVID-19, as well as other contagious viruses.

“If you’ve done all those things, you’ve done everything you can to protect yourself against the most severe effects of this,” Castillo says. “Live your life, enjoy time with your friends and family. Take those extra precautions so you can enjoy the holiday season. I think we’ve delayed living and enjoying life long enough, right? But do those things that are within your power to make those fun things safer.”