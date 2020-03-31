Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

COVID-19 cases in Willacy County

Local News

by: CBS 4

Posted: / Updated:
covid 19

(Photo: CDC)

Willacy County has 1,147 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as of September 10.

Willacy County has reported 33 COVID-19-related deaths.

On June 28, County Judge Aurelio Guerra issued an order imposing a curfew on residents 17 and over from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. “unless that person is out for an emergency or obtaining or providing for essential services.”

On July 2, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that requires all Texans to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth in public spaces, with exceptions.

According to the order, which is effective at noon on July 3 this applies to residents of counties with more than 20 positive cases of COVID-19.

————–

This story will be updated. 



Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Inside RGV Politics

More Inside RGV Politics

Your Photos

Upload Your Photos & Videos

More Throwback Thursday