COVID-19 cases in Willacy County

Willacy County has 1,147 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as of September 10.

Willacy County has reported 33 COVID-19-related deaths.

On June 28, County Judge Aurelio Guerra issued an order imposing a curfew on residents 17 and over from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. “unless that person is out for an emergency or obtaining or providing for essential services.”

On July 2, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that requires all Texans to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth in public spaces, with exceptions.

According to the order, which is effective at noon on July 3 this applies to residents of counties with more than 20 positive cases of COVID-19.

