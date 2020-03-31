Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

COVID-19 cases in Starr County

Starr County officials have confirmed there are 3,3894 cases of COVID-19 and 145 dead, as of September 10. There are 2,822 people that have recovered.

For additional information, head to the Starr County website. 

On July 2, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that requires all Texans to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth in public spaces, with exceptions.

According to the order, which is effective at noon on July 3, this applies to residents of counties with more than 20 positive cases of COVID-19.

————————————————–

This story will be updated. 






