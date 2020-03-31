COVID-19 cases in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County officials have confirmed a total of 29,335 positive cases of COVID-19, as of September 11.

There have been 1,381 deaths reported.

On July 2, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that requires all Texans to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth in public spaces, with exceptions.

According to the order, which is effective at noon on July 3, this applies to residents of counties with more than 20 positive cases of COVID-19.

Visit the Hidalgo County website for more information.





















