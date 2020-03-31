Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

COVID-19 cases in Cameron County

Cameron County has 21,983 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as of September 11th and 821 reported deaths.

As of September 11, 18,439 individuals have been cleared.

September 11 cases:

On July 2, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that requires all Texans to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth in public spaces, with exceptions.

According to the order, which is effective at noon on July 3, this applies to residents of counties with more than 20 positive cases of COVID-19.

County officials remind the public they should continue to follow health guidelines.

For more information, head to the Cameron County website. 

