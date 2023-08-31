CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported over 3,000 cases of COVID-19 in August.

The latest county public health report covers Tuesday, August 1 through Thursday, August 31.

Health officials are reporting its August numbers are four times higher than last month.

According to last month’s report, there were a total of 708 COVID-19 cases in July. Cameron County reported 3,049 new cases of COVID-19 in August.

The county reported 719 confirmed cases are based on PCR testing.

Approximately 2,323 reported cases are based on antigen testing and seven self-reported cases of at-home testing.

There are zero reports of COVID-19 related deaths within the monthly report period.

The current total of COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County is 2,369.