COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Cameron County

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. held a press conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation on Wednesday. The update was grim.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are increasing rapidly across the Rio Grande Valley.

The rate of positive tests has almost doubled in hospitals in Cameron County over the past few months and health officials are blaming gatherings of friends and family, such as the recent Thanksgiving holiday, as the main reason hospitals are seeing a steady increase of COVID-19 patients.

“Please be safe,” implored Valley Baptist Medical Center-Harlingen CEO Manny Vela. “Please, help us help you. Be safe.”

That message was echoed by all of the gathered health officials throughout the press conference, with multiple requests to strictly follow the CDC guidelines.

CDC guidelines take from the CDC website.

It has been a long nine months, and everyone wants to be with family during the holidays. Being in close contact with family members is one of the leading causes of Covid-19 transmission.

“Seventy-eight percent of the people that are coming into the hospital right now that are Covid positive are citing exposure with a positive family member as their source of infection,” said Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville CEO Leslie Bingham.

Bingham revealed that Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville has a positive Covid-19 testing rate of 19.5%. Of those that test positive, she said 58% will eventually be admitted to the hospital for complications related to Covid-19.

Over the summer, the Rio Grande Valley was one the hotspot of the state. Now, case numbers are spiking everywhere. Those large numbers of patients are swamping local hospitals.

“Their capacity is again stretched, and this time, we’re not the only ones,” said Dr. James Castillo, the Cameron County Health Authority. “Expecting a lot of extra reinforcements to come this time is something we can’t plan for.”

COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the Rio Grande Valley have surged to over 12.24% percent in the past week. One week ago, December 16th, the Covid-19 hospitalization out of total hospital capacity was around 10.5% That drastic uptick could prompt Judge Treviño to implement changes.

“We do not have a curfew at this point but we are contemplating implementing one for the new year, along with cutting the hours of operation of bars and nightclubs and restaurants,” said Treviño.

While ultimately Judge Treviño cannot reduce capacity in businesses, that power rests with Governor Greg Abbott, he can reinstate the 11 P.M. to 5 A.M. curfew that Cameron County was under for months.

An excerpt from Executive Order GA-32, which makes Governor Abbott the only person able to reduce capacity for businesses.

Businesses would be forced to reduce their capacity from 75% down to 50% if Trauma Service Area V, which comprises the four counties of the Rio Grande Valley, reach 15% Covid hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity and stay above that for seven straight days.

You can view the stats on all the Trauma Service Areas in Texas on the DSHS website here.