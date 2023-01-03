An order of four at-home COVID-19 tests sent out by the federal government in January 2022. (Photo: Alix Martichoux/Nexstar)

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County health authorities reported eight COVID-19-related deaths between Dec. 27 and Jan. 2.

The county also reported an additional 1,385 cases of COVID-19 in the week. Of the 1,385 cases, 749 were confirmed cases and 636 were probable cases.

This raises the county’s total confirmed cases to 258,546 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Monday, 89 people have been hospitalized in Hidalgo County health facilities with COVID-19.

Thirteen people are in Intensive Care Units, according to the county.