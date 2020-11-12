COVID-19 case numbers remain stable in Cameron County

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — While the Rio Grande Valley was hit hard by coronavirus during the summer, the number of cases has slowed in the area. This is not true for other parts of the state.

“The numbers are staggering, and we should all be concerned,” said Dr. Jamil Mardi, the chief of critical medicine at Valley Baptist Medical Center.

With over 20,000 cases between October 27th and November 7th, El Paso has the highest number of cases in the state, and those numbers are straining resources.

“They are over 200 to 300 percent capacity, and they’re actually transferring some of their patients over to other counties,” said Madi.

Because the number of cases in Cameron County are remaining stable, it is one location where excess Covid patients are being sent. Even though our numbers are relatively good compared to other parts of the state, people should remain cautious.

“What hasn’t been seen yet is after a community like ours has been through what’ve been through, can it happen all over again?” said Dr. James Castillo, the Cameron County health authority.

Castillo says there is a crisis point where Cameron County might have to shut back down.

But even if we were to hit that crisis point, the decision to shut down isn’t able to be made at county level.

“Authority to shut down business and go back into a lockdown rests with the governor,” said Castillo.

With the holiday season approaching, doctors reminds everyone to remain vigilant.

“Everyone needs to take caution, especially to protect elderly and vulnerable ones,” said Madi.